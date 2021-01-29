Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The activities of the joint exercise “Iron Union 14” between the UAE ground forces and the US army, and it is being held on UAE soil, will continue for ten days.

The joint exercise aims to exchange military expertise to raise combat competence and readiness, develop the skills of ground forces personnel, raise combat competence to reach professionalism in performing tasks, and strengthen relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The “Iron Union” exercise comes within the plans and joint training programs of the ground forces with the US Army to exchange experiences and enhance military cooperation in the field of joint operations, in a way that contributes to raising the level of efficiency of the armed forces in the two countries. All preparations for the joint exercise have been completed, after the arrival of the American forces participating in the exercise.