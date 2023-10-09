In an article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, writer Haim Levinson mocked the Israeli army’s naming of “Operation Iron Swords” to what it is currently doing in confronting Palestinian attacks, saying that “this operation is in fact a pants-drop operation,” according to his description.

According to his words, “All of the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service, and their drones, advanced eavesdropping devices, and ability to extract information from human sources, and the so-called geniuses of the elite unit, all of these methods had no idea what Hamas was planning in secret.”

The most prominent names of Israeli operations?

The current Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip is one of a series of many wars and attacks launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip since it carried out its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. The most prominent of these operations over the past years were the following:

“Cast Lead” was the first war launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip. It lasted for about 21 days, and began in December 2008, in what the Hamas movement called “The Criterion War.”

“Pillar of Cloud”.. November 2012. Hamas called it “shale stones”, and it continued for 8 days, resulting in 177 dead and 1,200 wounded.

“Operation Protective Edge” in July 2014 resulted in 2,322 deaths and 11,000 injuries, while Hamas called it the “destructive storm,” and it lasted 51 days.

“Guardian of the Walls”… It was in May 2021, when Israel launched that operation that resulted in 240 dead and 5,000 wounded, while Hamas called it “The Sword of Jerusalem.” The military operation came as a result of the security tension in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and factions launched More than 4,000 missiles were fired at the cities of southern and central Israel, killing 12 Israelis and wounding about 330 others.

“The True Dawn” took place in August 2022, and resulted in 10 deaths and dozens of injuries, after Israel assassinated a number of leaders and activists of the Jihad movement, including the leader of the Jerusalem Brigades, Tayseer Al-Jaabari.

What is Operation Iron Swords?

Unlike the previous names, which had specific military connotations, aimed at psychological impact and were symbolic of the strength of the operation, Israel called its current operation “Iron Swords,” which, according to analysts who spoke to Sky News Arabia, is a group of military operations through which it targets several… Military sites belonging to the Hamas movement and the Al-Qassam Brigades were attacked with shells and rockets, in response to the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which targeted several Israeli military sites and witnessed infiltration operations, the capture and killing of a number of Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Military expert Major General Wassef Erekat told Sky News Arabia that naming military operations is a recent practice that occurred during World War I at the hands of the Germans, and it quickly spread among other countries during the two world wars, after the spread of radio as an important media means, and in which resonant names are chosen. Psychologically influenced, with the aim of influencing public opinion and spreading enthusiasm among the forces, or waging psychological wars against opponents to weaken them.

He added, “The name of a great leader or an emperor may be chosen as the names of these operations or the names of the months, while avoiding giving the names of living ministers, commanders, and others to military operations. Even former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was very precise in choosing the names of military operations, and insisted on taking the names of military operations.” His personal approval of the name of each military operation before its implementation.

The surprise and catastrophe that befell Israel after Hamas launched its “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation prompted it to choose a name that has no symbolism or known significance yet.

The Arabs are famous for their many types of swords, and the choice of name is incorrect and unsuccessful.

It is known that swords are iron, so defining swords as iron has no operational or literary significance.

Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” shook Israel and confused its military leaders, which prompted them to choose a name for their operation that was not on the same level as previous names.

The Hamas attack had an element of surprise, and surprise was its greatest advantage, which weakened the Israeli army’s ability to respond and left the Israelis in a state of shock.

Hamas moved from defense to attack, and was able to attack Israel with qualitative operations, on land, sea and air.

You won’t turn back the clock

For his part, Russian expert Sergei Leonkov told Sky News Arabia that the Hamas operation revealed the power of Israeli deterrence in an unprecedented way, and this will place a psychological and security burden on Israel that may extend for years, regardless of the final results of that war, pointing out that restoring the credibility of deterrence The Israeli will require a response greater than any expectations, including a ground military operation deep into the Strip.

He added: “I believe that the Israeli intelligence agencies will be held accountable, led by the Shin Bet Service, which is primarily responsible for assessing the situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and without relieving Mossad and AMAN of some responsibility, which may topple some of the officials in those agencies, and perhaps “Israeli army leaders will be held accountable.”