Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

An Arrow-3 interceptor missile launches from an Israeli military base. © Israeli Ministry Of Defense//ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE/dpa

Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war made it clear: Germany’s air defenses are inadequate. A so-called Iron Dome should help. Berlin relies on Arrow 3.

Berlin – It would take a little more than 100 seconds for a medium-range missile from Russia to reach targets in Germany. While such a threat was part of everyday life during the Cold War and a nuclear first strike had to be expected at any time, the expansion of air defense in Germany has played a subordinate role in the recent past – other countries have also set their priorities elsewhere. Since the outbreak of Ukraine war an attack from the air on the Federal Republic is still considered unlikely, but Arrow 3 is intended to upgrade the air defense and create a missile protection shield.

Germany relies on Arrow 3: air defenses are to be strengthened from 2025

The plans to upgrade the German air defense with Arrow 3 have been concrete since May. The Ministry of Defense plans to start in 2025. While the purchase was already decided between Israel and Germany last August, the Defense Minister reported Boris Pistorius (SPD) in May 2023 progress in the talks. “At Arrow we are working at full speed on the negotiations with Israel on the intergovernmental agreement. I’d say we’re about to turn into the home straight.” The politician expects to sign a contract in the next half of the year.

Again Business Insider now reported that the purchase of the Arrow 3 system will cost almost four billion euros and financing has not yet been secured. Nevertheless, one thing is clear: Germany is getting an “iron dome” with the Arrow 3 missile defense system. The advantages of the Israeli system are obvious and at first glance almost sound like science fiction: Arrow 3 can intercept medium- and long-range ballistic missiles with defensive missiles – and at an altitude of up to 100 kilometers.

Reinforcement for Iris-T: Germany’s air defense relies on Arrow-3 system

According to information from Business Insider the Budget Committee of the Bundestag is now to finally give the green light for Arrow 3 in the coming week and vote on a proposal worth millions. While the Arrow 3 system will now cost around four billion euros, the question of financing remains. As the report goes on to say, the Ministry of Defense could make up the difference in costs, initially estimated at around two billion euros, through savings on other defense projects.

In order to be able to make the necessary advance payment of almost half a billion euros this year, the federal government wants to appoint a chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) apparently ask the budget committee to agree to an unscheduled expenditure. If everything then goes according to plan, Arrow 3 could probably be used in Germany from 2025.

Arrow 3 in Germany: reinforcement for European air defense

The functionality of the Arrow 3 missile system is based on several mobile launchers connected to a mobile radar station. For air defense of Germany To strengthen them in a targeted manner, the Bundeswehr could strategically distribute several launchers across the Federal Republic, so that a so-called Iron Dome could arise. “Iron Dome” is actually wrong from a technical point of view, since the term is strictly an Israeli system that is used on the ground for defense against rockets, artillery and mortar shells. Arrow 3 takes up this principle, but operates against other targets.

Arrow 3 in Germany could become part of a European air defense system and also protect allied NATO countries due to its range. In combination with the German system Iris-T and the known Patriot systems is to be created in the future a powerful air defense system over Germany.

European Sky Shield: Germany sees itself in a leading role – Arrow 3 strengthens air defenses

In a report published in early 2023, the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik criticized Germany’s weak leadership role in European air defense and criticized Germany’s position on the subject, although the Federal Republic clearly wants to take the lead in European air defense with the European Sky Shield Initiative. Prior to the outbreak of the Ukraine war, efforts to expand effective air defenses had been slow and had regularly fallen victim to austerity measures. The core of the institute’s criticism was also that systems used in Germany (e.g. Mantis or Ozelot) can only be used to a limited extent against current threats.

The conclusion in January 2023: “At present, Germany has partly outdated and too few systems to ensure adequate protection.” Joint protection in the sense of the European Sky Shield could only be possible with difficulty. However, the procurement of Arrow 3 was classified as an efficient solution. In order to protect the European continent from ballistic air attacks, the USA also operates the Aegis Ashore system in Romania as part of the NATO Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) mission and from 2023 in Poland. (Feb)