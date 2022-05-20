By Enrico Dela Cruz

(Reuters) – Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges rose on Friday, adding to weekly gains as China cut its benchmark mortgage rate by an unexpectedly wide margin, raising hopes more support to revitalize the economy.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s commodity exchange ended day trading up 5.3% at 842.50 yuan ($126.23) a tonne, rebounding after a two-month drop. days.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the most active June contract for the steelmaking raw material was up about 6% to $134 a tonne in early morning (Brasília time).

Prices for steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and other steel inputs in Dalian also advanced. Shanghai rebar gained 2.6%, while hot rolled coil rose 2.3% and stainless steel advanced 3.4%.