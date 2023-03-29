By Enrico Dela Cruz

(Reuters) – Iron ore futures on the Dalian Exchange extended gains to a third session on Wednesday, supported by tighter supply prospects for the steelmaking ingredient and optimism about steel demand in China.

The most traded iron ore for May on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended day trading up 1.5% at RMB 890.50 ($129.26) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, however, the most active May iron ore contract was virtually flat at $121.30 a tonne after three consecutive sessions of gains.

Wednesday’s session reflected mixed sentiment, with traders expecting steel demand to pick up during China’s spring construction season, while restrictions on domestic steel production and regulatory risks are weighing on prices.

China is considering cutting its crude steel output by around 2.5% this year, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, as the country extends a two-year policy to cut its emissions.

At the moment, “iron ore consumption is supported by stiff demand,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Further supporting iron ore prices, port inventory of the commodity in China hit the lowest level since early February last week, based on data from consultancy SteelHome, while daily exports from Brazil have fallen so far this month. .

Analysts at Huatai said traders are mindful that Chinese regulators are paying “a lot of attention” to high iron ore prices, repeatedly warning against excessive market speculation and hoarding.

(By Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)