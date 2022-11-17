By Enrico Dela Cruz

(Reuters) – Iron ore futures closed higher on the Dalian bourse after a volatile daytime session on Thursday, with traders betting that China, the world’s biggest steel producer, will take more measures to support its struggling economy. .

China will step up implementation of its prudent monetary policy and stabilize employment and prices in an effort to consolidate and improve the economy’s upward trend amid growing downside risks to the global economy, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

The most traded iron ore for January delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.7% to RMB 740 ($103.85) a tonne in late afternoon trading after swinging between gains and losses during the session.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark steel ingredient contract for December rose 0.2% to $97.20 a tonne.

Iron ore recovered strongly after the October sell-off, fueled by optimism that recent political actions in China would increase demand for steel and its raw materials.

China relaxed some of its Covid-19 containment rules and unveiled measures to support a struggling real estate sector, which accounts for a sizable chunk of domestic steel demand.

Still, doubts remain whether the measures are sufficient.

“The government’s recent actions to step up support for developer finance may improve companies’ financial flexibility and partially moderate their short-term refinancing pressures,” said Kelly Chen, vice president and senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.

“But the impact would be subject to the extent and timing, as well as the effectiveness of these measures.”

(By Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)