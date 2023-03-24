BEIJING (Reuters) – Iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges rebounded in Friday’s trading as sentiment improved, helped by data showing that inventories at Chinese ports continued to fall last week.

The most traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended trading up 0.29% at 866.5 yuan ($126.43) a tonne. However, the contract marked a 4.3% weekly decline and a 4.6% monthly decline.

Concerns that China may reduce crude steel output this year have weighed on the market this week, along with weaker-than-expected steel demand and prospects for higher ore supplies.

But sentiment improved after Friday’s port inventory data. Iron ore inventories at major Chinese ports fell for the fourth straight week by 4.3% to 136.05m tonnes on March 24, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“Demand for marine cargoes (iron ore) to be shipped in April has remained relatively firm, which may support the market in the near term,” said Pei Hao, senior analyst at international brokerage FIS in Shanghai.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark iron ore in April rose 1.42% to $119.9 a tonne after falling 4.5% so far this week.

“It’s natural to see the (iron ore) price recover after dramatic declines this week. We believe the price has almost bottomed out at this stage,” says a Shanghai-based iron ore analyst.

Prices of other steelmaking raw materials such as metallurgical coal and coke also ended the day’s trading with gains, with the former up 1.47% and the latter up 0.53%.

(By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing)