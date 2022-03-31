By Enrico Dela Cruz

(Reuters) – Iron ore traded on China’s Dalian Exchange rose on Thursday, pushing the quarterly gain to its highest since late 2020, as Singapore-traded product hovered around the $160 mark, with traders anticipating additional political support to support China’s economy.

The gains came after Beijing on Wednesday pledged to implement policies to stabilize the economy as quickly as possible to combat downward pressure from a local Covid-19 outbreak and external headwinds.

The world’s largest steel producer will make preparations for possible and greater uncertainties in the economy, according to the State Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

Top-traded iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended day trading up 3.3% at 897 yuan ($141.43) a tonne, after previously hitting 912.50 yuan, the highest level since August 6th.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the most active iron ore contract traded close to $160.

