By Amy Lev and Dominique Patton

BEIJING (Reuters) – Iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges hit five-month lows on Thursday after falling more than 10% last month on weaker China factory activity data than the previous month. than expected and gloomy near-term downstream demand prospects weighing on sentiment.

The Caixin/S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in April from 50.0 the previous month, missing expectations of 50.3 in a Reuters poll and marking the first contraction since January.

This came after the official manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 49.2 from 51.9 in March.

The most traded iron ore for September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trading down 2.31% to RMB 698.5 a tonne, the lowest since Dec. from 13% in April.

June benchmark iron ore on the Singapore Exchange hit a five-month low of $99.2 a tonne but then managed to rebound to $100 a tonne. This came after a nearly 18% drop in the contract last month.

“Hopes that China’s reopening and April-June construction season would boost steel consumption have faded,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

“Downstream demand (for steel products) proved to be weak towards the end of April, and steel inventories are likely to build up again in the rainy season (in southern China), which will limit demand (for steel),” analysts at Sinosteel in a note.

