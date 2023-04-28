By Amy Lev and Dominique Patton

BEIJING (Reuters) – Iron ore futures on the Singapore and Dalian exchanges fell on Friday as the market worried about slumping demand caused by a persistent reduction in production among some loss-making Chinese steelmakers.

Some mills in northwest, north and central China have implemented maintenance on blast furnaces as part of efforts to reduce losses, according to consultancy Mysteel.

The benchmark iron ore for June on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.45% to $100.75 a tonne, the lowest since April 25, when it nearly broke the “psychological” threshold of $100 a tonne.

The most traded iron ore for September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade down 0.97% at 714 yuan ($103.12) a tonne after briefly seeing a 1.6% rise Last day.

“Demand was somewhat repressed by (blast furnace) maintenance between some mills; but it is normal to see the price (of iron ore) recover to some extent in the short term amid relatively low inventories (at the mills),” Huatai Futures said in a note, adding that downward pressure will persist in the longer term.

Some mills in China’s main steel production hub Tangshan started a proposal to lower coke purchase prices by a further RMB 100 per tonne on April 27, Mysteel said in a report, adding that this marked the fifth round of fall in the price of coke in April.

“It’s not the end yet, and we expect to see a few more rounds of (coke) price declines ahead,” says a Shanghai-based steel raw materials analyst.

China’s biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co on Thursday reported a 50.6% drop in first-quarter net profit due to high raw material prices and weaker demand.

Markets in China will be closed from May 1st to May 3rd due to a public holiday.

(By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing)