BEIJING (Reuters) – Iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges posted losses on Monday after China’s state planner said last week he had sought expert advice on policy measures to deal with the recent accelerated rise in raw material prices.

The most-traded May iron ore futures contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade down 2.13% at 897 yuan ($129.70) a tonne.

Meanwhile, on the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark contract for April iron ore traded down 1.23% at $123.85 a tonne.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said late on Friday that its price monitoring unit had met with experts who said the rise in prices was driven by speculation and suggested that authorities should strengthen market supervision. .

They also advised to “crack down” on the spread of misleading information about prices, hoarding and speculation, according to a post on the NDRC’s official WeChat account.

“Some market participants with long positions liquidated their positions today to lock in profits due to concerns that prices may face continued downward pressure following the NDRC news,” said Huang Jing, an iron ore trader at trading company Shanghai Yongjiu.

Tangshan, China’s main steel hub, said on Saturday that it would start, from March 4, another round of Level 2 emergency response to deal with severe air pollution – the second time in fifteen days that it has implemented such measures.

Some local steelmakers have been impacted by the move, consultancy Mysteel said in a report, without elaborating. Emergency actions typically require steelmakers to reduce production.

China’s decision to set a modest 5% economic growth target for 2023, unveiled at the opening of parliament on Sunday, may also have dampened some optimism in commodity markets.

The lower-than-expected target means macroeconomic stimulus policies this year may not be as strong as previously expected, analysts at Citic Futures said in a note.

(By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing)