BEIJING (Reuters) – Iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges extended losses on Wednesday, with demand prospects temporarily dampened by the possibility that China will cut its crude steel output by around 2.5%. %.

The target was proposed by policymakers at a meeting last week, but has yet to be finalized, sources familiar with the matter said.

Some officials have said a 2.5% cut is too high as the economy is still recovering. The target should be set before the end of June, they added.

The most traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended day trading down 2.15% to 865.5 yuan ($125.64) a tonne, the lowest since Feb. .

On the Singapore Exchange, April benchmark iron ore fell 2.26% to $120.7 a tonne, the lowest level since Feb. 13.

“The news (of cuts in crude steel output) could spark concern in the raw materials market in the short term,” said Kevin Bai, steel analyst at CRU Group consultancy in Beijing.

Similarly, prices for other steelmaking ingredients lost, with metallurgical coal down 0.38% and coke down 0.58%.

“Supply (of metallurgical coal) increased after many coal producers resumed production after the accident earlier last month, while consumers and merchants slowed down their purchases. Rising inventories weighed on prices,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Coal mines in several Chinese regions were ordered to carry out safety inspections last month after an accident killed at least two people and left more than 53 missing.

