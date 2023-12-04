It is no secret that the fourth and fifth phases of MCU They have failed to retain the attention of their fans. Although productions like LOKI and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have had a positive reception, others, such as The Marvels and Secret Invasion, have failed in multiple sections. Thus, Rumors have indicated that Marvel is planning to revive Iron Manwho, as you may remember, sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Given this information, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has finally spoken about it.

As part of a Variety report on Robert Downey Jr.’s career, Kevin Feige was asked about the possibility of seeing Tony Stark, in some form or another, once again in the MCU. Here, The manager disappointed all fans of the character, as he confirmed that Marvel has no plans to make this a reality.. This is what he commented:

“We are going to maintain that moment and we will not touch it again. “We all worked very hard for many years to get there, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Along with the possible reappearance of Tony Stark, Rumors have also indicated that Scarlett Johansson could reprise the role of Black Widow in the MCU. Although Feige has not spoken about this character, let us remember that Disney and Johansson clashed legally over the release of Black Widow on Disney+ instead of the cinema. In this way, it is likely that the actress will not want to collaborate on any MCU project again.

Let us remember that after a few years of bad decisions and substance abuse, Robert Downey Jr. was presented with a new opportunity in the form of starring in Iron Man, a film that, at the time, was seen as a commercial risk and many suggested that it would be a failure. However, as we already know, this was not the case, and he gave rise to the MCU. Since then, Tony Stark became an extremely important character for this universeappearing in multiple films beyond simply its initial trilogy.

After more than 10 years, Robert Downey Jr. chose to say goodbye to the character in Avengers: Endgame, this after sacrificing himself to save the entire universe from the clutches of Thanos. Since then, Iron Man’s absence has played an important role in multiple MCU productions. In Spider-Man: Far From Home Peter was presented as a possible replacement for Tony Stark. For its part, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced Iron Heart, who in the comics has taken up the mantle of Iron Man. Finally, the movie Armor War It is positioned as a direct continuation of the Iron Man legacy. Unfortunately, it seems that this production changes course almost every day.

With Kevin Feige’s recent statements, it is clear that Marvel, despite making mistakes in recent years, has no intention of going back on his decisions. On related topics, The Marvels flops at the box office. Likewise, a possible alternative ending of Avengers: Endgame.

Editor’s Note:

Iron Man went from being a character that almost no one knew, to being the face of superhero movies, and this is due, in part, to the great performance that Robert Downey Jr. gave with this role. It will always be a part of him, but it does not define him as a person, something that is talked about in the interview with Variety.

Via: Variety