Via your profile on X, Ryan North announced that she has joined the writing team of Iron Manthe new game from Motive Studio and Electronic Arts.
“It’s no secret that I you love Iron Man and that I wrote passionately about Tony Stark every chance I got. So I’m very happy to say that I’m part of the writing team on Motive Studio’s next IRON MAN game. PS: You’re not ready yet for how amazing this game is going to be.”
In response, the official account Motive Studios responded with the simple phrase, “We are thrilled to have you on our team!”
Who is Ryan North in Marvel
Ryan north is a canadian writer best known for working on the adventure time comic series and The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, Marvel heroine who has all the powers of a squirrel and who is never defeated. You also worked on Fantastic Four.
He has never created a story dedicated to Iron Man, but the character appeared in his works. North reportedly loves Iron Man so this seems to be a passion project for him.
Considering that Motive Studios is still adding members to the writing team, we can assume that work on Iron Man is still far from over. However, the team commissioned a group of users to provide feedback on the game.
