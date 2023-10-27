Via your profile on X, Ryan North announced that she has joined the writing team of Iron Manthe new game from Motive Studio and Electronic Arts.

“It’s no secret that I you love Iron Man and that I wrote passionately about Tony Stark every chance I got. So I’m very happy to say that I’m part of the writing team on Motive Studio’s next IRON MAN game. PS: You’re not ready yet for how amazing this game is going to be.”

In response, the official account Motive Studios responded with the simple phrase, “We are thrilled to have you on our team!”