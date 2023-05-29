There writer Ashley Cooper announced that she is the senior writer on Marvel’s Iron Man. Cooper was part of the writing team on Gotham Knights. One of her contributions to that game is writing from conversations within the base of operations between Tim Drake and the rest of the game’s playable cast, regarding her love interest.

In his announcement on TwitterCooper has revealed that his first writing job was to create comics “in elementary and high school”, so it seems that working on a superhero game again is a dream, especially considering that he is now in a role of greater responsibility.

“If you told 12-year-old me that this is what I would do professionally, he would lose his mind,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “I am thrilled to announce that I have joined EA Motive as a senior writer on Iron Man!”.

At the moment we don’t know much about Marvel’s Iron Manbut according to a job announcement, the EA Motive game will be open world.

