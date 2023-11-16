Hombre de Hierro is dead in the MCU, and Robert Downey Jr. has said goodbye to this role. However, this does not mean that this is the end of this character. Although rumors speak of the possibility of seeing the actor once again in this role, An animated series on Disney+ will fulfill the wish of all fans of the character.

Yesterday, Marvel revealed the first trailer for the second season of What If?…, where, among all the stories, we can see a segment where the character of Iron Man will have a main role. Unfortunately, this appearance will not be accompanied by the voice of Robert Downey Jr., but rather Mick Wingert will have this honor, although the design remains similar to the actor we all know.

Although at the moment we do not have details, we know that Iron Man will participate in at least one episode of the second season of What If?…, in where he will join forces with Gamora in a life or death battle on Sakar, a chapter that was originally planned for the first season of the animated series. Beyond this, we do not know if the character of Iron Man or Tony Stark will play a role in this long-awaited production.

For all those who don’t remember, Iron Man was present, in some form or another, in all the episodes of the first season of What If?… Although he was never the protagonist, we did see him as a zombie, an ally of Killmonger, and killed in multiple ways by various characters. In this way, it will be interesting to see if this trend is repeated in the future.

We remind you that the second season of What If?… will arrive on Disney+ on December 22, with a new episode every day. On related topics, you can see the new trailer for this animated series here. Likewise, we will have a new Ghost Rider.

Iron is an extremely important character for the MCU. While his death was shocking, it will be interesting to see if the rumors come true, and this character is revived in the upcoming Avengers movies. Although the probabilities of this are low, they are not zero either, so this option should not be ruled out.

