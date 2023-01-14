The new game of Iron Man under development at EA Motive could be based on Unreal Engine 5based on a job posting that explicitly mentions Epic Games’ engine, though it doesn’t specify the software version.

The announcement in question concerns the search for a Senior Level Designerwhose work at Motive obviously has to do with building the levels and missions related to the story, with everything related to these parts of the game.

In addition to the various occupations that go into the role in question, i.e. working in teams with other developers, discussing game design in general and playtesting, taking feedback into account and trying to apply innovations to the game in development , among the ideal characteristics of the candidate also appears the “Familiarity with advanced game engines such as Unreal”.

Unreal Engine 5 is therefore not explicitly referred to, but it is clear that it is a question of having experience with the family of graphics engines developed by Epic Games and, in the event that EA Motive were to adopt this technology, it is logical that it should be the most recent and updated.

We cannot yet consider it proof of the use of the engine in question, but certainly the fact that experience on Unreal Engine is one of the requirements to join the team certainly plays in favor of its use in the development of Iron Man.

On the other hand, many big-caliber games in EA are demonstrating the Transition in progress from Frostbite to Unreal Engine: among the best known ones developed on the Epic Games engine we find Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and also the new Mass Effect.

For the rest, we still don’t know anything about the new Iron Man game: officially announced last September, it should be the first of three Marvel games produced by EA.