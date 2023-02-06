EA Motive has recently released Dead Space Remake, achieving good critical acclaim. The team then participated in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ​​Reddit. In the midst of the information, however, a detail about another game of the team also popped up: Iron Man. In short, EA Motive says the Marvel gaming side of the team is fully working on development of the latter.

More precisely, EA Motive said: “There are numerous factors to consider at a development studio and company level, but first of all the team will take a well-deserved vacation before thinking about what to do next.” The interesting part for Iron Man comes soon after: “We have an incredible team at Motive who have kicked off work on Iron Man and you can rest assured that the game is in great hands!”.

As is typical, the team is internally divided into several groups and what we can now find out is that the developers dedicated to Iron Man are now fully at work on this project. The fact that EA Motive presents the matter in this way also makes us understand that it is, to some extent, a recent event and reconfirms that the game is not coming anytime soon.

We don’t have a release date, remember, but you probably have to be prepared to wait a couple of years, if not more, especially if problems arise in the development phase. Iron Man is also not the only upcoming Marvel superhero game, so fans can kill time, for example with the Captain America and Black Panther game or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.