Through a post published on the official website of EA MotivePatrick Klaus, the general manager of the studio, updated the players on the progress of the game with the protagonist Iron Man.

The article explains what the game is currently still in pre-production phase, with the developers taking all the time necessary to lay a solid foundation on which the title will then be built. In all of this the team is making use of the support of a small circle of the Marvel community and enthusiasts who will offer their feedback on the project as it takes shape.

In short, we are still years away from publication and therefore for the moment EA Motive is not ready to share information and material, but on the other hand Klaus has confirmed that the game will exploit theUnreal Engine 5a detail that emerged from an online CV and which has now been confirmed.

“We’re still early in pre-production, and we’re taking our time to make sure we’re laying the best foundation possible for development. But we’re already finding plenty of opportunities to explore Iron Man’s story, design, and gameplay, and it’s exciting to see the fantasy start to come to life,” says Klaus.

“Even at this early stage in the process, we have established a “Community Council” made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans who, as with the Dead Space remake, will offer us their feedback on nearly the entire development process. Meanwhile, we chose Unreal Engine 5 as the game engine, to allow the development team to work its magic and create something truly special.”