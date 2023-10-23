EA Motive revealed that he had commissioned a group of users of the community to provide feedback on the development of Iron Man, the long-awaited tie-in dedicated to the famous Marvel character. This is a solution already adopted for the remake of Dead Space.

Officially announced a year ago, Iron Man aims to translate the story of Tony Stark and his armor in a video game, and the development team doesn’t want to make mistakes.

This is why EA Motive has chosen to undertake the same path that proved so effective in the case of Dead Space, which was then received with excellent ratings and confirmed to be a solid remake of the original survival horror by Visceral Games.

“I can’t believe it’s been over a year since my last update on our beloved Motive Studio,” said general manager Patrick Klaus. “Since Exciting things happened! In January we released our remake of the iconic Dead Space, which earned tons of praise from players and the press.”

“Even in this initial phase of the work we have established a user group composed of Iron Man and Marvel fan who, as with Dead Space, will offer feedback on nearly the entire development process.”