It’s been a little over a month since that EA, Motive and Marvel have officially announced that they are working on a new game of Iron Manbut apparently i playtest started today, according to an Insider Gaming article published by Tom Henderson.

According to Henderson’s sources, the playtests on the Iron Man game will take place between October 31 and November 2. However, it seems that in this specific case a trial version will not be made available. In fact, it is explained that more than real playtests they will be feedback sessions in which the developers will present the key points of the plot, gameplay and game modes and then collect the opinions of the players.

“Take a look at the game / product and talk about your experience directly with an EA researcher,” reads the content of the email sent to players enrolled in the EA playtesting program. “They will ask you questions about your experiences, preferences and other areas of interest. These conversations typically last between 30 and 120 minutes and can take place online or in person at one of our Player Experience Labs.”

Iron Man

At the moment we don’t know how long Motive has started development on Iron Man, but the start of these playtests suggests that the project has at least entered pre-production for some time now.

According to the first official details on EA’s Iron Man game, the team working on it is led by executive producer Olivier Proulx, who in the past has contributed to several titles based on the characters of the house of ideas, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. There texture will be original and will draw on Iron Man’s long publishing history, “harnessing Tony Stark’s complexity, charisma and creative genius and allowing players to experience the feeling of truly stepping into the shoes of Iron Man.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to create a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx in the run-up to the official announcement. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something new. We have a lot of freedom, which is very inspiring for the team.”