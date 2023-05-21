Logical in itself, Iron Man has always been known for his fondness for cars. But… there is a petrolhead-unfriendly plot twist.

As not a big fan of superhero movies, Iron Man has always been an exception that is quite acceptable. The undersigned finds sci-fi very entertaining. As long as it’s that Isaac Asimovesque harsh sci-fi is. I can still see technology that makes us immortal and allows us to travel to other planets. Orcs and people who stick to buildings like a spider a little less.

It also helps that Tony Stark is just a red-blooded petrolhead, like all of us. His villa always had a collection of cool cars. In a typical case of life imitates art or vice versa, the same applies to the garage of Robert Downey Jr., who plays the leading role.

Downey has, among other things, some typical American violence, but also, for example, an extremely beautiful BMW E9. One that has been tackled by Speedkore, but that has been done stylishly in this case. It is a restomod that makes us (very) greedy.

Now Downey takes the next ‘logical’ step. Following his fellow Marvel superhero Jeremy Renner, Downey is going to make a TV show about cars. Apparently he will focus primarily on his own cars. That sounds pretty cool, but wait until you get the screenplay reads before committing watch time. Downey is going to electrify his own fleet…. His first-generation Corvette will be an EV and his Buick Riviera GS will be a hybrid. Crikey. That’s none change we can believe in.

Look below the trailerto determine whether you are going to watch anyway.

