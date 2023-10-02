Iron Man And Black Panther they will be i first Marvel games of the “new course” after several disappointments which, according to a rumor, seem to have led the company’s gaming division to carry out an internal reorganization.

With the exception of Marvel’s Spider-Man and, to a lesser extent, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, there is no doubt that the intellectual properties of the house of ideas so far have not been exploited to the maximum.

Clearly the most striking example is Marvel’s Avengers, which closed its doors on September 30 after obtaining results far below expectationsdespite the popularity of the characters involved.