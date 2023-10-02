Iron Man And Black Panther they will be i first Marvel games of the “new course” after several disappointments which, according to a rumor, seem to have led the company’s gaming division to carry out an internal reorganization.
With the exception of Marvel’s Spider-Man and, to a lesser extent, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, there is no doubt that the intellectual properties of the house of ideas so far have not been exploited to the maximum.
Clearly the most striking example is Marvel’s Avengers, which closed its doors on September 30 after obtaining results far below expectationsdespite the popularity of the characters involved.
Everything in the hands of Electronic Arts
The burden of this important and long-awaited relaunch will therefore be everything in the hands of Electronic Artsproducer of both Iron Man and Black Panther, projects entrusted to Motive and Cliffhanger Games respectively.
It will be very interesting to understand what shape the two games will take: for the moment the publisher has limited itself to announcing them and showing teaser images, but we imagine that in the next few months the situation will change and we will see the first trailers.
