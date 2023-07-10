Iron Maiden’s most famous band member doesn’t exist.

The British heavy metal band will play in Amsterdam on Tuesday. There, a headbanger-filled Johan Cruijff Arena will scream fist-pumping along with the high-pitched screams of Bruce Dickinson, the tight-breasted singer who did not let throat cancer destroy his vocal cords and is never afraid to get behind the controls of the band-Boeing 747 in between.

‘Stiff’ Steve Harris will point his bass at the moshing mob with one leg on a monitor and word for word ‘666! The number of the beast!’ blare along. And while guitar gods (and fanatical fishermen) Adrian Smith and Dave Murray conjure up their two-part tunes and screeching solos from their instruments, the flamboyant drum monster Nico McBrain, who appeared in kimono and flip flops at the Gelredome stadium last year, is tying his arms. . In short, the band members are all icons.

But still: they all pale into insignificance to Edward T. The Head. The terrifying zombie, better known by his pet name Eddie, lives only on paper and cotton. In addition to countless covers (Iron Maiden sold more than eighty million records worldwide), the band mascot adorns countless T-shirts that are no longer sold exclusively at concerts, but also fly out of clothing stores.

But who is Eddie anyway?

Edward T. The Head was actually a punk. He was born in the brain of Derek Riggs (1958), a grumpy draftsman who was kicked out of art school because he kept complaining about the level of education and started drawing covers for London record companies as a dropout student. To piggyback on the punk explosion that blew the music industry apart, he sketched a lanky, emaciated zombie with a mohawk and glowing eyes standing in front of a brick wall. There must have been a band that wanted that on the front of an album.

There was: Iron Maiden. With only one condition: Eddie had to get a fuller head of hair, because hard rockers and mohawks didn’t go together. Riggs painted the sides of Eddie’s skull with a flowing mane and the band hired him as the resident artist to do all of the band’s artwork.

From 1980 to 1992, this resulted in an impressive series of iconic single and album covers. Eddie not only caused death and destruction – brandishing a bloodied ax (on the album killers), fluttering around with mythical bat wings and a flamethrower (single ‘Flight of Icarus’) or as an RAF pilot during the famous Battle of Britain (single ‘Aces High’) – but it was also quite hard for him. On Live After Death he rises from his own grave, up Piece of mind he is locked in a dungeon with chains around his neck and in a straitjacket. His shaved, bleeding and freshly screwed skull reveals that he has just undergone a lobotomy.

Little honor

In addition to being gruesome, it was also ingenious: Riggs referred to his previous covers down to the smallest details, so that each new record also became a visual puzzle tour. This is how Eddie kept his scars. The giant sphinx that on power slave lay at the foot of a pyramid, still had the screws in his skull.

While the artist tortured his cover model on screen, Riggs in turn was tortured by the band with impossible assignments and last-minute deadlines. In his own words, he was always told on Friday evening what he had to finish early Monday morning, so that (as with Maiden’s best-selling album The Number of the Beast) was forced to jump into the taxi with a painting while the paint was still wet.

Apart from that stress, he also received too little credit for his work, Riggs grumbled in his autobiography Run For Cover. The band ran off with his legacy, the artist complained in one of the sparse interviews. “They told everyone it was all their ideas and I was just a stupid monkey painting it all.” In 1992, all the mutual discontent led to an inexorable break and other artists were allowed to abuse the most famous hard rock zombie. Scars and other historical references disappeared. Eddie would never be the same again.

The fans feel the same way – including the T-shirt wearers who have never heard a note from Iron Maiden. On all those bellies, old Eddie is alive and well.

