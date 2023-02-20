Of Andrea Ghiselli

We often identify red meat as a source of iron – and that’s correct – but it’s not the only one: white meat, fish and many vegetables are also excellent

I have low ferritin (a key protein for the accumulation of iron, ed) and the doctor told me to try to solve the problem with a diet before switching to supplements. I read on the internet that, for example, turkey meat is rich in iron: right? What foods are recommended for those with anemia and in what quantities?

He answers Andrea Ghisellidirector of the 1st level Master’s Degree in Food Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza, Rome (GO TO THE FORUM) Her doctor gave her excellent advice, also because iron supplementation can give some digestive problems. However, turkey meat is not the best solution, even if it certainly represents one of the possible sources of iron. First thing to do (and your doctor will have) understand if it is a question of dietary deficiency, reduced absorption, loss or any other cause that leads to depletion of iron stores. We do not need large amounts of iron for our metabolism: the amount needed to compensate for the losses 1.0-1.5 mg per day for men and menopausal women and 1.5-2.5 mg per day for women of childbearing age. However, the iron present in food is not completely absorbed and it is estimated that 15% of it is absorbed in the average diet of Italians (non-vegetarians), therefore it is necessary to consume approximately 10 mg for men and women in menopause and 18 mg per day for women of childbearing age. See also Covid today Italy, 101,762 infections and 227 deaths: January 10 bulletin

We often identify as a source of iron the red meat – ed correct – but not the only one: white meats, fish and many vegetables are also excellent. Why do we only absorb 15% of the iron we consume in the diet? Because there are two types of iron in food: one that is more easily absorbed, called iron-heme because it is linked to myoglobin (the molecule that gives the red color to meat), which is absorbed for about 15-35% (more is absorbed when there is little iron in the body and vice versa), without interference with other components of the diet; then there non-heme ironie not linked to myoglobin, which has a lower absorption (2-8%) and is influenced by other components of the diet (phytates and fiber hinder it, animal proteins and ascorbic acid improve it). In plant foods, iron is present only as non-heme, while meat and fish products contain both types, eggs only non-heme iron and dairy products with insignificant traces. We must also consider the bakingmandatory for food safety reasons, which degrades part of the heme iron, transforming it into non-heme and a part is even lost. See also Covid today Italy, Ricciardi: "He will be back in the autumn"

Having said that, among the red meats, equine, ovine and bovine they contain a greater quantity of iron (about 2.0 mg/100 g), mostly heme iron (70-75% after cooking); pork contains much less (0.8-1.0 mg/100 g) and in addition with a lower percentage of heme iron (50%). Therefore a portion of red meat, considering the quantities of the two types of iron, the different absorption and the losses due to cooking, will bring about 0.5 g of iron (about half of man’s metabolic requirement); but we cannot consume red meat every day. The White meat (chicken and turkey) are less rich in iron, both total and bound to heme, so that each portion of chicken breast fails to give an iron absorption higher than 0.05 mg, while with turkey breast it is possible to obtain an absorption of 0.1 mg of iron. clear, as mentioned above, that we cannot count on meat alone to complete the iron intake, because we should consume it too frequently. See also "Lombardy was overwhelmed by Covid", Lancet criticizes Italy's errors

We have to consider that there is also fish as an important source of iron, and then vegetable sources: legumes, vegetables and cereals. A portion of fish, even considering that it corresponds to 150 grams, involves a good absorption of iron (on average 0.35 mg), which can become 2.0-2.5 if those 150 grams are represented by molluscs, for example clams. Then there are vegetables, which provide a smaller amount of iron, but we can eat several portions a day without negatively affecting our health. A portion of beans allows an absorption of 0.3 mg of ironand one of spinach 0.4 mg. The four portions of bread that we consume every day, if whole, give another 0.4 mg of iron. Therefore, to obtain coverage of the iron requirements we must not jump through hoops, nor focus on steaks, because we risk fixing one thing and destroying another. A balanced diet, based on foods of vegetable origin, which does not, however, give up the correct quantities of animal products giving more space to red meat, without exaggerating, helps replenish iron stocks without affecting general health.