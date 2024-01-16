Doriane Pin takes another big step in her very young career by becoming a driver in the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Junior program.

After becoming single-seater champion in her homeland, the Frenchwoman entered the Iron Dames, arriving at the Ferrari Challenge, where she won the European series in 2022, the year in which she also won the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps with the 488 GT3 Evo and also achieving a victory in ELMS.

She subsequently moved to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with Prema Racing, racing in the LMP2 class at the wheel of the Oreca #63, with which she reached the podium already on her debut at Sebring, also tackling GT commitments on the Lamborghini Huracan, deserving the trophy.” Revelation of the Year” at the end of the WEC year.

And thanks to the collaboration between Iron Lynx/Iron Dames and Prema, and also becoming the standard bearer of the Star, the 20-year-old will be able to take part in the Formula 1 Academy in 2024, marking a raising of the level regarding the 'pink' single-seater category.

In parallel, other motorsport activities will also be carried out with the women's team founded by Deborah Mayer to continue an already surprising growth.

“I am really happy to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Program and to represent the team in the F1 Academy with Prema Racing this year – states Pin – A new chapter begins and I am proud to take this step in a team so prestigious and with the Iron Dames project”.

“I am grateful for their trust and honored to race for their colours. Moving to single-seaters was a clear goal for my career, and being in this environment is a great approach. I am working hard to reach the highest level of the sport and I can't wait to compete.”

Mayer adds: “It is extraordinary that Doriane is joining Mercedes-AMG, one of the most prestigious teams in F1. Since joining the Iron Dames project in 2021, Doriane has demonstrated talent, determination and exceptional maturity.”

“Becoming a member of the Mercedes-AMG Junior Program is a promising step for her in her young career. The development of the F1 Academy, which is preparing for its second season, promises to be an interesting challenge for her.”

“This is also a wonderful and very positive sign of the resonance and impact that the Iron Dames project can have in cultivating and making talent blossom. We are proud and happy to be able to continue to support Doriane in taking her dream as far as possible “.

René Rosin, Prema Team Principal, shows his satisfaction: “We are absolutely thrilled to support Doriane's challenge for 2024. We were really impressed by her during our WEC season together and we can't wait to see her progress even further. more on single-seaters”.

“We think he has exceptional potential and that, with the support of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme, he will be able to fully exploit it to continue making progress in the F1 Academy as well.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes, comments: “Doriane is an exciting talent and we are delighted to begin our participation in the F1 Academy with her as a driver. We have followed her development closely in recent years, because she has always impressed” .

“The fantastic support from Deborah Mayer and the Iron Dames organization has allowed her to showcase her abilities to this point; she has taken full advantage of this opportunity with determination and skill.”

“We look forward to working in partnership with Iron Dames, Prema Racing and F1 Academy to support Doriane in the next step of her career.”