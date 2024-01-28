'Iron Claw', the biopic of the Von Erich wrestling brothers, premiered on Friday, December 22, 2023 in the United States. This film was very well received by critics, fans and especially by one of the brothers. Kevin Von Erich was recently asked in an interview for TMZ about the work the actors did. Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron.

Kevin Von Erich He noted that the performance of both actors was excellent. Additionally, Kevin highlighted the directors' work in making each scene precise and exact. However, the fighter believes that actors are not up to the task of dedicating themselves to this sport.

What did Kevin Von Erich say about Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White?

Kevin Von Erich, in the interview for TMZ, was asked if he saw the actors Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White like professional wrestlers, so Kevin graciously pointed out no. “Look, I want to be nice, but there's no way. These guys are too small.”. But you know the way they shoot movies, they make them look big and that works, but in real life there is no way,” he emphasized.

What did Kevin Von Erich say about 'Iron Claw'?

Kevin Von Erich He expressed his gratitude to the entire cast of 'Iron Claw' for telling the story of his family and that of his brothers. For the fighter, this story has been a way to see the portrait of the entire Von Erich clan for the last time. “It was a great movie, it was about our family. I hope people enjoy and have a good time. I'm happy with what they did and I hope you enjoy it,” she emphasized.

What happened to the Von Erich family?

The family Von Erich He managed to succeed in the world of wrestling, but its history was marked by tragedy. Jack, the eldest son, died at age 7 in an accident in 1959. David Von Erich subsequently died at age 30 of acute enteritis in 1984, and Mike, Kerry and Chris took their own lives in 1983, 1991 and 1993. respectively.

The Von Erich brothers in 'Iron Claw'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

