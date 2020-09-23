Infinix’s new audio brand SNOKOR has launched iRocker Stix wireless earbuds and Bass Drops wired earphones. Both of the company’s latest gadgets are Amazon exclusive. The iRocker Stix is ​​priced at Rs 1499 and the Bass Drops wired earphones are priced at Rs 449. So let’s know what is special in these two latest audio gadgets.The iRocker Stix True Wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 which offers great connectivity. Users can enjoy great HD calling of these earbuds and for this they will need to remove these buds from the case only. Equipped with advance technology, these earbuds connect with the paired device in 2 seconds.

They have a 14.2mm dynamic base boost driver for strong sound quality. These earbuds weigh only 4 grams. They can also be used easily in jogging and gym.

Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone sale with 64MP camera starts, learn details

In these, you also get support from Google and SIRI voice assistant. The case of buds comes with a 300mAh battery. At the same time, both buds have a 40mAh battery. These buds, which come with 16 hours of playtime, take 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Bass Drops Features of Wired Earphones

If you are one of those users who like wired earphones, then SNOKOR’s Bass Drops may be your favorite. They use a 14.3 mm base boost driver for powerful sound output. These earphones come with a tangle free cable and a smooth volume slider. With the help of its one button control feature, users can play or pause music with one click. This button can also be used to answer calls.

Base drops wired earphones

Upcoming OnePlus 8T to be cheaper than OnePlus 8, price revealed in Amazon listing

These wired earphones come with Google and SIRI voice assistants. With their help, the phone can be easily controlled through voice commands. The voice command has to be activated by pressing the button given in earphones for 2 seconds. These earphones come in red, green and black color options.