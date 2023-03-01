The actress Irma Serrano, famous for her nickname of The tigress, He passed away this Wednesday at the age of 89. The Mexican Association of Interpreters announced his death this morning, without disclosing the causes of his death.

Irma Consuelo Cielo Serrano Castro was born in Comitán (Chiapas, in the southeast of Mexico) in 1933 and began her career as a singer of the ranchera genre in the sixties at the same time that she ventured into films such as Santo contra los zombies, where the mythical fighter he faced off against monsters from beyond the grave.

La Tigresa was a figure linked to controversy and her love affair with former President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz (1964-1970) caused a great scandal at the time. The Chiapas woman put aside her facet as a singer and actress to dedicate herself to politics. She was a federal deputy for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) for her home state.

Later, she continued her political career as an independent senator and, after a brief recess in politics and in the year 2000, under the auspices of the Alianza Social Party, she ran for mayor of a district in Mexico City, without success. In her last public appearances, she was romantically linked with the former participant in the television contest Big Brother, Patricio Zambrano, nephew of a prominent Monterrey businessman.

Actress Irma Serrano during a press conference in Mexico City, on March 26, 2009. Ricardo Castelan (Dark Room)

