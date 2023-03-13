irma mauryone of the first actresses in the medium together with Gustavo Bueno, among others, is recognized for giving life to Nelly Camacho in the TV series “AFHS”. In said television space, she embodied the matriarch of the Gonzales family, the complete opposite of the interpreter’s real life.

Although Maury did not have children, she does have great company in her dogs and cats, who will not leave her for nothing and have become her faithful friends. She knows what were the reasons that led the actress to decide not to be a mother.

Why did Irma Maury decide not to have children?

Despite the fact that Irma Maury has played roles with children or children’s characters, she confessed that living together in real life would not be the same. In this sense, the actress said in the program “What are you up to?” that she did not have the character to put up with a minor.

It all started when Ricardo Rondón, who ran the entertainment space, asked Irma if she liked children. When asked, she forcefully replied with a “no”.

Maury explained that the disgust he felt for them was due to the tantrums and tantrums they threw. Likewise, she said that this situation made her question whether she had the predisposition to tolerate certain types of actions. Her conclusion was that it would be a mistake to think of having children.

Irma Maury and her pets. Photo: composition LR/La República/Facebook/Irma Maury

It should be noted that, although the popular interpreter of the remembered Doña Nelly has not had an affinity with infants, she does sympathize with dogs and cats, who are in her charge. She has seven dogs and two kittens at home.

What career did Irma Maury study?

Before dedicating herself to acting, Irma Maury studied executive secretarial business administration due to an extension course at the University of Lima. Later, she studied Business Administration at IPAE.