Irma Maury, who gave life to Doña Nelly in the Peruvian TV series “Al fondo hay sitio” has won the hearts of thousands for her performances. Before reaching the stage, where she began her acting journey, she was in a completely different occupation.

Although she is now recognized for her stage presence, Maury practiced a profession well removed from the public eye. She knows below what she was and even when she worked on it.

What career did Irma Maury study?

Although Irma Maury has openly declared that she did not attend any university training center after school, she did have multiple trades and jobs. One of them would mark a large part of her life.

At the request of her sister, the interpreter studied typing. This led her to one of her most remembered jobs: working at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

Irma Maury initially studied executive secretarial business administration due to an extension course at the University of Lima. Later, she studied Business Administration at IPAE.

Irma Maury studied has been a secretary. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

She would come to acting by chance. Also for a theater course. This time, she went on this artistic journey while she was on vacation. The workshop belonged to Meche Solaeche. Thus she would come to rub shoulders with Efraín Aguilar and Adolfo Chuiman.

“I went on vacation from work and I had a few days left over, I saw the program of Mrs. Meche Solaeche and I enrolled in some courses, even if I arrived by chance. Later, I was in the summer workshop and then I was specializing ”, she recounted in an interview for TV Peru.

How long did Irma Maury serve as secretary?

Irma Maury has worked as a secretary until she was 41 years old. This was stated for “The Interview”, a TV Peru program.

“My sister told me that I had to be professional. I started to study typing, I didn’t go to university and that’s how I came to work at the National University of San Marcos under the tutelage of my sister because she was a minor. I have worked in everything, I sold cosmetics, then I was a secretary until I was 41 years old, ”she recounted.

Irma Maury became known for her acting work, among the best known are “Mil Oficios” and “Al Fondo Hay Sitio”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

He also said that he always kept his studies current. “I had the executive secretary, then business administration, personnel administration, and I was always updating myself,” he said in the same interview.

It should be remembered that Maury began an ascending career in 1978 through the Histrión Theater Group, the cradle of many actors. This institution led her to participate in several plays, sharing the stage with actors such as Willy Gutiérrez, Adolfo Chuiman, Carlos Velásquez, Jorge Montoro, among others.