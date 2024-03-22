'At the bottom there is room' (AFHS) is a phenomenon on Peruvian television. The series continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing stories and charismatic characters. One of the most shocking moments for fans was the departure of Irma Maury, who played Doña Nelly, the matriarch of the González family. Recently, Efraín Aguilar, the genius behind the success of 'AFHS', has revealed details about the reasons that led the actress to make this decision.

According to Aguilar, despite the production's efforts to keep Maury in the cast, the actress expressed her desire not to continue in the series. “A year before she left she told me that she didn't want to continue because it was too far for her, we gave her a car to go from Ventanilla, because she was invaluable.”, he explained. However, the 74-year-old actress resigned and she explained her reasons to the popular 'Betito'.

What were the reasons that led Irma Maury to resign from 'At the bottom there is room'?

Efrain Aguilar shared for the first time the real reasons that led to Irma Maury's resignation from 'There is room at the bottom.' “I have a very special affection for her, she was my student, a very good actress,” the producer began by telling the newspaper Trome.

“She told me not to count on her, 'I'm not coming, I'm fed up, I'm tired, I prefer my dogs.'”Maury told Aguilar. Likewise, the producer reveals that he even begged him, but to no avail. “I begged him, I told him that he was going to put it on once a week and he didn't want to. “I had to talk to Gigio and the public got used to having the photo of him there (in the Gonzales house),” he shared. For that reason, Aguilar had to 'kill' the character of Doña Nelly in season 6, who had a heart attack after winning the lottery.

What did Irma Maury say about her surprising departure from 'At the bottom there is room'?

Despite the fame and success obtained thanks to her role as 'Doña Nelly' in the series, Maury emphasized the importance of her personal health and well-being over material benefits. “I left Al Fondo Hay Sitio because I was tired and I wanted to live more for myself, I was looking to do new things that I did later, I don't know if they were good or bad, but I did them.”Irma Maury told the newspaper Correo some time ago.

Doña Nelly and Don Gilberto were the endless marriage in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: América TV.

Does actor Gustavo Bueno, 'Don Gilberto' in 'AFHS', miss Irma Maury?

The absence of Irma Maury in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' affected viewers too much, but not so much in ratings and her co-stars. For example, Gustavo Bueno, who played Don Gilberto, Doña Nelly's husband in fiction, has confessed that he does not miss Maury in the recordings and that he feels comfortable with the current cast of the series.

“No, not at all (I don't miss 'Doña Nelly'), why am I going to lie to you. I live day to day with my series and I am very happy with the people who are here now and I have a good time,” said the actor on TikTok.