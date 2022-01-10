The advance of the omicron variant has forced the Government to dictate new measures to prevent the spread of infections and that is why a new time was announced for the curfew, which runs in Lima from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am This regulation has not been well received by the artist Ricky trevitazo, who launched a controversial message and involved Irma Maury.

Through his Facebook account, the former Skándalo member expressed his outrage at the new regulations, since, according to him, these hours affect his economy.

“Curfew at 11:00 pm? What is the end? I’m going to pay attention to your rules … I’m sorry, I have to work … In other words … ”, he wrote.

Ricky Trevitazo will not respect curfew. Photo: capture / Facebook

Given this, many users expressed their point of view, including actress Irma Maury, who did not hesitate to ask him not to violate the rules, as it can have consequences.

“You just have to obey, if not, they will put you in jail. We are in the stage of obedience all over the planet and this is only the beginning, ”commented the remembered Nelly Camacho from Al fondo hay lugar.

Irma Maury questions Ricky Trevitazo’s position

Ricky Trevitazo responds to Irma Maury

Ricky Trevitazo did not stay with his arms crossed and explained to Irma maury the reason for his indignation.

“Obey? Excuse me, teacher, but I have to tend a late-night restaurant and on the other hand, I have a job singing at night … Well, let’s say you obey the rules … Is the government going to feed my children, pay for their studies, pay for electricity, water, etc …? “ , he mentioned.

“Please. With all due respect I tell you … before writing something, you have to put yourself in the other’s shoes, “he added.

Ricky Trevitazo responds to Irma Maury. Photo: capture / Facebook

Irma Maury apologizes to Ricky Trevitazo

After knowing the reasons for Ricky trevitazo why you don’t want to abide by the curfew, Irma maury He apologized to the singer.

“Yes, well, they are different realities. Sorry if my comment bothered you. I will never bother you again. Have a good day, “he concluded.

Irma Maury and Ricky Trevitazo face each other in networks for the curfew. Photo: capture / Facebook

