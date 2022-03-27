Brave woman, dreamer, mother, wife, sister, who in her daily walk through the mountains, mountains and paths, with her sweaty forehead and her tired body, does not look for blame, the only desire is to find her son. YOUR LOST TREASURE.

Irma Arellanes Hernández, winner of the “Woman Stories of Venus” merit award, is the mother of a missing son. Who on June 7, 2017 was a victim of forced disappearance. From that day to date she has dedicated herself to the search for missing persons. She formed the group Lost Treasures to Find Them, AC.

After what happened, she met with more mothers who are victims of this “monster” that grows day by day not only in Sinaloa, but throughout the country. From that day until today, she and a group of women who accompany her have searched for her children throughout the state and nationally. Since that date they have found 149 bodies. In total, the association is made up of 70 families, of which 25 are the ones that go looking for them.

“The trackers”, they are told, who found a reason to continue with their lives, to look for their children and relatives. Dig with a shovel, with a güingo, put the rod in the firm and hot earth, and perceive that aroma that stirs the earth. Sometimes it turns black and has a foul odor. “Positive!” shouts a colleague. When a mystery is reflected in her faces to know if her son, her sister or her husband is in that place.

She, like many other mothers desperately looking for their sons and daughters, sends a message to the whole of society: “Those who took our hearts, I don’t know what we did to them that they were cruel to us; I don’t know why your soul is damaged and now you decided to harm more. We don’t know what happened to your life that you have now marked ours. I ask God to forgive you and teach me how to do it because I can’t, you took our lives away in a second and now how will you return this time of agony, what did you do with them, where did you leave them, that you don’t understand that no matter how much hide, we will fight and search until we find them. Speak and calm this desperation, God can forgive you if you do it, he speaks because we will not stop walking even if there are thorns, we look for them, because we love them and… until we find them.

For them, as for the other women who make up the group “Digging is the best therapy”, and to see their treasures again, “their lost treasures”.