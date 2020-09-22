Irkutsk Mayor Ruslan Bolotov announced the introduction of a high alert regime in the city. This is reported on the official website administration of Irkutsk.

The decision was made after the earthquake, the epicenter of which was located 84 kilometers from the city. “The city’s duty services have begun collecting information about the consequences of tremors. Two crews of the Safe City rescue service of the Irkutsk city of Irkutsk are patrolling for possible damage to buildings, ”the administration added.

Tremors were recorded at 02:04 on September 22 local time (21:04 on September 21 Moscow time). The hearth lay at a depth of two kilometers. The intensity at the epicenter of the earthquake – in the working village of Kultuk in the Slyudyansky district of the Irkutsk region – reached 8 points. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9 points, it was assigned a class of 14.7. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or destructions.