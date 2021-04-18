This April 17, Gabriel Soto is on his birthday and was surprised with a romantic message that he dedicated Irina Baeva.

The actors have become one of the most beloved couples in the international environment and they do not miss the opportunity to shout their love from the rooftops.

“Happy birthday to the noblest man, to the most beautiful human being inside and out, to the most generous soul I know. I love, enjoy and value too much all the moments with you, and I cannot feel happier and more fortunate to be able to celebrate your life together “ , it reads at the beginning of his fiancee’s post.

Also, the actress expressed her best wishes and thanked him for the good times they have spent together.

“May the universe fill you with joy, blessings, health, love and much happiness, may all dreams, plans and wishes come true, because you deserve everything and more. Thank you for being the best man, who has taught me so many things, and who makes me a better woman day after day. I love you with all my heart! ”His fiancée wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

Irina Baeva dedicates a message to Gabriel Soto. Photo: Instagram

Baeva He also uploaded a video where Gabriel Soto blows out the candles on his birthday cake. For his part, the protagonist of Te acuerdas de me replied to several stories and publications where they congratulated him, including his partner, to whom he replied: “Thank you very much, my love. I love you”.

