When I first contacted Delia Barry, she asked me to call her later. It was a Wednesday afternoon in Greystones, Ireland, where he lives, and he was playing bingo.

When he’s not bingo or taking a walk, Barry, 83, is usually knitting.

Four of his sweaters appear in the Oscar-winning film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which takes place on a fictional island in 1923, towards the end of the Irish Civil War. These include a navy blue wrap neck sweater and a red sweater with a distinctive long neck, both worn by Colin Farrell.; a chunky blue sweater worn by Brendan Gleeson; and a ribbed purple one worn by Barry Keoghan.

Barry received a mention in the film’s credits, for knitwear, and his story went viral on Instagram and TikTok, where young people tried to recreate his designs.

“It’s pure madnesshe said of the attention. “I’ve knitted so many sweaters that to me they’re just another sweater”.

Barry learned to knit at school in Cahir, County Tipperary, at age 7. When he was a teenager, he made his own clothes. At the age of 20 she moved to London with her future husband and worked in a telephone factory. Over a decade later, they returned to Tipperary, where Barry worked in a bar before moving to Greystones., the birthplace of her husband. “This is where I will stay now,” she said. “I will not move again.”

Barry’s commitment to knitting grew when her husband died in 2010 and she began knitting to raise money for Greystones Cancer Support. She donated a portion of her profits from the film to the group. “You never know when you will need them“, said.

Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh, the film’s costume designer, stumbled across Barry’s work when she was looking for knitwear for a 2017 television adaptation of “Little Women.” A woman who worked on the production knew Barry had helped out on other films, including “Dancing at Lughnasa,” for which she created knitwear for the character of Meryl Streep.

Barry attributes her success to being willing to take a job without an employer, something many knitters would avoid. For “The Spirits of the Island,” Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh provided photographs of Irish fishermen from the 1920s, which Barry studied under a magnifying glass. One featured a sweater with a distinctive long neck, the inspiration for the red onesie Farrell wore.

Neither Mhaoldomhnaigh theorized that Farrell’s on-screen sister Siobhan (played by Kerry Condon) would have made her sweater red. “Siobhan would have thought, “Okay. Mom and dad are dead, and he’s my little brother, and I’m going to take care of him, and I want him to look good, so I’m going to put a collar on him as a little touch.“, said.

Neither Mhaoldomhnaigh saw the piece as a gesture of love and protection. Wrapped in that neck, and in the childlike length of it, was the innocence and naiveté of Farrell’s character, which are essential to the film’s plot.

The film has been praised for the way it deals with masculinity, friendship and loneliness, but aging is also a theme. In one scene, Gleeson says: “I have this tremendous feeling that time is slipping away from me.”

Barry identifies with that sentiment.

“It’s all coming too late for me“, said. “Yeah I think if this had happened maybe 20 years ago it would have been nice”.

Still, he added, “I’m still not over it.”

LOU STOPPARD

THE NEW YORK TIMES