AN Irish student is in a serious condition in hospital after a fall from a wall in the historic center of Granada city.

The 16-year-old was admitted to the Hospital de Neurotraumatología after suffering facial and head injuries after falling from a five meter high wall near the Fuente del Avellano monument.

According to the police report, the teenager was in the area after attending a bottle with her friends, a gathering of young people in public spaces where they drink and play music.

The accident occurred around 10pm near the source where the gathering took place, just to the south of the popular Albacin district.

Friends of the girl phoned the emergency services and paramedics attended the scene to give first response treatment before transferring her to the emergency unit.

According to the medical reports her injuries are severe and are said to be multiple facial and skull fractures and is in danger of losing an eye due to the area nature of the trauma.

César Díaz, councilor for citizen security in the city told the press that he is aware of the incident and the police are investigating the causes of the fall.

Diaz also confirmed that the girl’s family have also been informed.

The story was reported in the student’s home country of Ireland by The Irish Times, who understand the girl was a student at a private school in Dublin.

Rosa Guerrero, lead prosecutor of the Minors in Granada association is looking into whether there is any fault on the part of the city for the incident, after the accident is the third in as many weeks.

Three weeks ago, two minors, a boy and a girl also fell down the same wall at the Source, thankfully only suffering light injuries.

“The area is popular for many youngsters to gather as although it is close to the city center it is remote and offers beautiful rustic scenery away from the hustle and bustle.” said Guerrero.