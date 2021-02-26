Irish Sam Bennett, champion of the Dubai stage, after a tough competition with Viviani

Dubai (Union)

Irishman Sam Bennett, rider of the Belgian team Decoink Quick Step, won the sixth stage title in the Emirates Tour, which was held in Dubai.

Sam Bennett was crowned the “Dubai stage” after he covered the 165 km race at 3:32:23 hours, and after strong competition from the most prominent riders specializing in world speed races, such as Italian Ilya Viviani, rider of the French team Covidis, who finished second and German Pascal. Ickerman is a rider for Hansgrohe’s “third” team, Dutch David Decker is rider for Jumbo Fisma who came fourth, Colombian Fernando Gaviria is the rider for the UAE team, which is ranked fifth, and Italian Nisolo Giacombo is a rider for Kubica Assos, South Africa.

Slovenian Tadi Bogacher, rider of the Emirates Team Tour de France 2020 champion, retained the lead in the general ranking of the Tour, with a time of 20 hours 41 minutes and 49 seconds, maintaining the difference of 45 seconds that separated him from his British direct pursuit Adam Yates, rider of the Eneos team, to impose his grip on the title of the third edition of the tour in Waiting for the official decision at the end of the final stage today.

Portuguese Joao Almeida, a Kwik Steppe cyclist, continued to occupy the third place overall, 1.12 minutes ahead of Bogacher, then Australian Chris Harper, a Jumbo Fezma cyclist, fourth, 1.54 minutes behind Bogacher, and American Boyles Nelson, a bike exchange, finished fifth by 1.56 minutes, and Matthias Janssen, American cyclist Segafredo, came fourth, 1.54 minutes behind. A difference of 2.47 minutes.

Bogacher also kept the red jersey at the end of the sixth stage of the tournament leader in time, which is sponsored by ADNOC, and the white jersey for the best young cyclist sponsored by Nakheel, while Dutch David Decker restored the green jersey for the leader of the points with the sponsorship of Etisalat with 57 points, and Tony Gallopin was kidnapped «AG2R» French Citroen », the black jersey dedicated to the middle-speed stage sponsored by Abu Dhabi Aviation, after raising its first place score to 33 points.

The coronation ceremony was held for the champions of the sixth stage and the leaders of the circumnavigation in the Pointe area of ​​Palm Jumeirah, where Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Aref Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, crowned the champion of the stage Sam Bennett, and Colonel Jumah bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department Acting in the Dubai Police, Ahmed Al Shamsi, representative of ADNOC, Tadi Bogacher, was crowned in the red shirt, while Mansour Bouasiba, President of the Emirates Cycling Federation, and Ammar Mohammed, Telecom Representative, David Decker, was crowned with the green shirt, Mohammed Al Qasim, Managing Director of Nakheel, and Ayed Adwan, General Manager of Breitling Watches For the Middle East region, Bogacher crowned the white jersey, Nasser Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Captain Pilot Hashim Al Hamishi, the representative of Abu Dhabi Aviation, crowned Tony Gallopin in the black jersey.