In Ireland, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar unexpectedly resigns. He immediately leaves as party leader of Fine Gael but will remain as prime minister until the party has a successor for him. Mid-term elections are not necessary. The follow-up will probably take several weeks.

The announcement of Varadkar's departure as Taoiseach (Prime Minister) came as a surprise. The rumors only started on Wednesday morning when officials began hastily preparing for a press conference.

In it, Varadkar said he has both “political and personal reasons” for his departure. Politicians are people too, he said, and “we give everything until the moment comes when we can't do it anymore.” After seven years of leadership, he considers himself “no longer the right person” to campaign fully for Fine Gael in the coming elections.

And there are all kinds of elections coming up in Ireland: in June, like everywhere in the EU, there will be elections for the European Parliament and local elections. National elections will be held no later than March next year. Fine Gael has been doing poorly in the opinion polls for a few years now. The center-right party is conservative on economic issues and progressive on social issues. The left-wing Sinn Féin consistently has a large lead.

Brexit

Leo Varadkar (now 45) broke with old traditions in many ways when he took office as Prime Minister in June 2017: he was the youngest Prime Minister in Irish history, the first openly gay and the first with a part-Indian background. Last year he said that “sadly, homophobia seems to have become a little bit more acceptable again” in Ireland and that he and his partner had become more cautious in public.

Also read

An opinion piece by Leo Varadkar: Irish Prime Minister after Brexit: climate new assignment EU

As one of his political highlights, Varadkar mentioned on Wednesday the negotiations with the United Kingdom on that country's withdrawal from the European Union. This was an important and complex process for Ireland because it is the only EU member state with a land border with the UK. Although Varadkar is generally thought to have defended Ireland's position well in Ireland, his party barely benefited from this in the 2020 elections and Fine Gael finished third. Part of the subsequent coalition agreement was that Varadkar and Fianna Fáil party leader Micheál Martin would share the premiership and would take turns in charge.

Blunder

Last March, Varadkar and his government made a blunder in a referendum on the position of women and mothers in the constitution, something that will also have weighed on his announcement on Wednesday. The idea was to modernize some articles of the constitution, but the consequences of those changes were unclear to many Irish people and so they rejected the proposals by convincing majorities.

There are rumors that Varadkar would like a job in Brussels, for example at the European Commission, which will be reconstituted after the European Elections. During his statement, Varadkar said he “hasn't arranged anything” and that all options are open to him. “I know there will be plenty of discussion about my real motivations, but these are my real motivations.”