The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, confirmed this Wednesday that he will present his resignation as head of the coalition Government, because He feels that he is no longer “the best person for the position” or to achieve the re-election of the tripartite alliance in the next elections.

The decision, which also concerns his leadership of the Fine Gael party, is for both personal and political reasons, he said in a public appearance after meeting with his council of ministers.

Varadkar stressed that he will continue to lead the Government until the Government and Fine Gael elect his successor in both positions.

“I believe that the re-election of this tripartite government will be the right thing for the future of our country,” said Varadkar, 45, of Indian origin and openly gay, noting that a new “taoiseach” (prime minister) will be better positioned to achieve the objective.

Varadkar defended the work of the coalition government between Fine Gael conservatives, Fianna Fáil centrists and the Green Party, an executive of which he has been a part since 2020, the first two years as deputy prime minister and the last two as 'taoiseach'.

His decision has caused surprise among his colleagues, although it occurs two weeks after the surprising defeat of the Executive's proposal in two referendums aimed at modernizing the concept of family and the role of women in society.

According to analysts, the three coalition parties do not foresee that Varadkar's resignation will cause the calling of early general elections, scheduled in principle for 2025.

The Fine Gael leader was elected MP in 2007 and already held the position of taoiseach (prime minister) between 2017 and 2020.

He recently stated that He would leave politics when he turned 50.

Streets of Ireland a few days before the referendum.

However, the decision to abandon both positions has taken a large part of his parliamentary group by surprise, according to experts today.

“I know this has been a surprise to many and a disappointment to me, but I hope you understand my decision. There is never the right time to step down from a high position, so this is as good as any other.”“he noted.

Varadkar assured that medium-term stability is assured with the approval, for example, of the budgets for 2024, while he said that the next 'taoiseach' and leader of Fine Gael will have enough time to prepare for the local and European elections in June. and the general elections of 2025.

