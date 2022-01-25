Irish Prime Minister Mikal Martin on Tuesday, January 25, during a speech in Parliament, called on the country’s citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to Ukraine in the face of ongoing tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The TV channel reported RTE.

According to him, “thousands of Russian military personnel” are currently concentrated near the Ukrainian border, and this causes concern in Dublin.

Martin also noted that Ireland “supports a diplomatic solution” to the situation based on “the rules of international order”, “respect for the territorial integrity of states” and the principles of democracy.

The head of government also stressed that the Russian military exercises scheduled for next month off the coast of Ireland are undesirable.

The day before, Russian Ambassador to Dublin Yuri Filatov said that the Irish authorities have no reason to worry about the naval exercises of the Russian Navy in the Atlantic Ocean. This is how the diplomat commented on the statement by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney that the state did not welcome the holding of Russian exercises 240 km from the Irish coast.

According to the head of the Russian diplomatic mission, the situation around the naval exercises is “greatly inflated.”

On January 20, it became known that more than 140 ships and 60 aircraft will participate in the exercises of the Russian Navy in January-February in all areas of responsibility of the fleets. In addition, it is planned to involve about 10 thousand military personnel in the exercises. A number of exercises will take place in the sea areas adjacent to the territory of Russia. In addition to the Atlantic Ocean, the exercises will be held in the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, the North Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

On January 25, Canada decided to withdraw the families of diplomatic workers from Ukraine amid “destabilizing activities” in and around the country.

On the eve of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the German authorities notified the foreign ministry of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of their intention to evacuate part of the diplomatic corps and employees of the German embassy in Kiev.

On January 23, the US State Department ordered to begin the voluntary departure of part of the American diplomatic staff and members of the families of diplomats from the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the State Department issued recommendation, in which American citizens were advised not to travel to the Russian Federation due to “continued tensions” on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The evacuation is allegedly taking place against the backdrop of the continuing threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine. At the same time, such statements from the West began to sound more and more often after Moscow’s demand to stop the spread of NATO to the east and remove missile launchers from the borders of the Russian Federation.

In recent weeks, the Western media have repeatedly appeared articles about the alleged possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow has no intentions to attack Ukraine and cannot be.

