Journalist Bouz announced the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region and in Donbass

Irish journalist Chey Bowes said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) cannot stop Russia’s advance. He said this wrote in the social network X.

Bouz announced the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region and in Donbass. In his opinion, Western publications are deliberately hushing up information about the expulsion of Ukrainian troops from the Kursk border area.

“The Ukrainian command is making desperate attempts to stop the large-scale Russian counteroffensive in the Kursk region. They are failing,” he noted.

Earlier, Bowes expressed the opinion that allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia could destroy the entire Earth. He emphasized that Washington and London are ready to take such a step, since they cannot publicly and openly admit defeat in the proxy war with Russia.