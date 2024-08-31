Journalist Bowes: Western actions bring on World War III

The West constantly says that it does not want a third world war, but its decisions only bring it closer. Irish journalist Chey Bowes made this accusation in social networks X.

“So, in essence, we do not want a third world war, but we intend to start it,” the expert noted.

This is how Bouz commented on the words of the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell. Earlier, the latter said that the EU defense ministers had not agreed to lift restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine for strikes against Russia. According to him, politicians decided that this was a bilateral issue and the decision should be made by those countries that supplied the weapons.

In addition, Borrell himself previously called for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons and for providing Kyiv with air defense systems.

Later, Politico wrote that Josep Borrell and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had a falling out at a closed meeting in Brussels. Thus, the Hungarian diplomat spoke out against lifting restrictions on the use of weapons, calling the head of European diplomacy’s proposals on Ukraine reckless.