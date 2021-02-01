AN Irish expat has been accused of ordering his pitbull to attack two police officers in Marbella.

The unnamed suspect, who is also accused of punching and kicking both officers, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports, the Irishman, described as ‘young’, was walking his dog, which authorities believe to be an American Staffordshire Terrier, around the Lindavista urbanization at around 3:30 am.

A plain-clothed Policia Local unit, driving in a camouflaged car, pulled up next to the man before getting out of the vehicle and asking him to identify himself.

The two officers revealed that they were police and that they were on patrol for rule-breakers of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The young man, ‘who only spoke English’, allegedly told officers he was not carrying ID but that his home was on the same street.

They escorted him to his house and waited for him to return with the documents, but when he came back outside he allegedly began recording the police on his phone – an illegal act in Spain.

When they told him he did not have the right to film them, especially while in plain clothes, he allegedly shouted insults and became aggressive.

According to police, he refused to identify himself or wear a mask, and failed to explain why he was out so late. He then allegedly shoved the officers and ran back to his home.

One policeman caught up with him outside his front door which is when he allegedly turned around punched the officer in the face, causing him to fall down, before kicking his partner.

The Irishman’s mother is then reported to have come outside with the dog, but also refused to show any identification.

It is then that the young man is said to have ordered his dog to attack the officers.

Back up arrived and the young man was subdued and cuffed before being taken to a police station, where he refused to testify, police said.

The dog bit one on the left hand and the other on the knee. Both had to go to the emergency room and are on leave due to their injuries. They also had to receive a tetanus vaccine.

The Irishman is being charged with breaking the curfew, attacking a policeman, resisting arrest and disobeying authority.