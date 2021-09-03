The Irish Data Protection Commission, the country’s main digital regulator, reported on Thursday its decision to fine WhatsApp 225 million euros (about $ 267 million) for violating European data protection regulations. The company informed that it will appeal the sanction.

The DPC determined the fine after an investigation started in 2018 indicated that WhatsApp violated the data protection regulations of the European Union on transparency about the treatment of the data of the users of the application.

The case focused on determining whether, as of December 2018, when the data protection regulations of the European Union – known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – came into force – the company followed the Community guidelines when communicating to users how WhatsApp shared their data with Facebook.

The entity also urged the company to take “corrective actions” on the way it communicates with its users since it adheres to the European Union regulations regarding the treatment of the data of millions of people who live in community space. .

WhatsApp considers the fine “disproportionate”

Last December, the DCP had presented other European Union regulators with a fine worth 50 million euros (about 53 million dollars) against WhatsApp for the same case. However, eight of these community regulators asked to raise the fine. After that, the case was referred to the European Data Protection Committee (EDPB), which determined that the sanction should be high.

After hearing the news on September 2, the company quickly communicated that it plans to appeal the decision in the coming weeks.

“WhatsApp is committed to providing a secure and private service,” the company said in a press release. “We have worked to ensure that the information we provide is transparent and complete and we will continue to do so. We do not agree with today’s decision on the transparency we provide to people in 2018 and the sanctions are completely disproportionate,” the company said.

According to community regulations, the penalties in the event of non-compliance are a maximum of 20 million euros (about 23.7 million dollars) or up to 4% of the company’s global turnover in the previous year.

Technology companies, under the magnifying glass of European regulations

The General Data Protection Regulation has greatly strengthened the protection of private information of users of digital platforms in the European Union.

Last year the DPC also fined Twitter, following DGPR guidelines, a value of 450,000 euros (about $ 534,550) for a security breach. After the WhatsApp fine, it is the second highest sanction applied by the entity.

This file photo taken on January 22, 2021 shows a smartphone screen with the messaging applications WhatsApp, Signal, telegram, Viber, Discord, and Olvid. Ireland imposed a € 225 million fine on Facebook messenger WhatsApp on 2 September 2021 for violating EU data privacy laws after European regulators demanded that the fine be increased. AFP – DAMIEN MEYER

The Irish Data Protection Commission is also investigating two dozen other cases involving tech giants such as Google, Twitter and Facebook, including a second case linking WhatsApp.

With EFE, AP, AFP and Reuters