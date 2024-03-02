Designer Iris Apfel died at 102 years of age. It is announced on various news portals. With her work she was able to mark several generations and she was known throughout the world.

Iris Apfel, Interior designer and socialite, she was active until the last days of her life, always with great optimism and innovative ideas.

On social networks where the news of the death of this great woman is sharedIris Apfel, whose real name was Iris Barrel, an icon for his extravagant way of dressing.

Iris Apfel also marked many moments in countries like the USA, Well, in networks it is remembered when on nine occasions he took his knowledge in interior design to the White House.

John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton were two US presidents who enjoyed the venue he decorated Iris Apfel especially for them, for that and other things, she marked a milestone in New York culture.

“More is more and less is boring”, was one of the phrases that represented the visual aesthetics of Iris Apfel, who was never 'still', because with her talent, creativity and enthusiasm she was always able to create the most surprising things in fashion and designs.

Regarding his private life, in his biography it is noted that Iris Apfel She was married for 67 years to Carl Apfel, who was a textile merchant whom she met in 1947 and the following year they married.

Iris Apfel, a woman who worked throughout her life and was very successful until the end of it.

Carl Apfel also had a long and successful life, as he died on August 1, 2015 at the age of 100.

Iris Apfel She was a woman who worked throughout her life and was very successful until the end of it. At this time it is unknown what Iris Apfel died of. Rest in peace.

