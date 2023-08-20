Iris Dekker Haringa and Kees Haringa leave their detached villa in Monster. An unexpected decision at first glance, but ultimately one that they have grown towards over the past five years. “When we came across this magical place, we knew it had to be this one. It is not nice to leave this house behind, but it feels good to take this new step.”
Til Behne
Latest update:
20-08-23, 14:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Iris #Kees #sell #luxury #villa #ultimate #beach #feeling #cocoon #dont #leave
Leave a Reply