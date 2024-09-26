Triss Merigold Cosplay from The Witcher by Irine Meier shines under the Montana sun, where the Russian model went on vacation some time ago and where she returned today, once again determined to take some splendid shots in her swimsuit.

Classic costume, red hair, a background full of nature and the sun’s rays kissing her face, Irine appears in fantastic shape in the guise of the famous character of the saga created by Andrsej Sapkowskiwhich CD Projekt RED successfully ported to PC and consoles.

The scenery of Glacier National Park lends itself brilliantly to being the backdrop for these shots, so much so that according to Irine the setting It is very similar to the landscapes of Skellige.