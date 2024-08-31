Irine Meier has created a splendid Shadowheart cosplay from Baldur’s Gate 3portraying the character in her version with silver hair and a magnificent blue dress that stands out thanks to the location chosen by the Russian model for this video.

Irina has in fact opted for a beautiful Icelandic volcanic beach: a peculiar scenario, which added further charm to the shots and allowed for the creation of a truly interesting mix of lights and colours.